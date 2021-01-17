Ferguson scores 24 to lift Colgate past Holy Cross 96-87

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Jack Ferguson had a career-high 24 points as Colgate defeated Holy Cross 96-87 on Sunday.

Ferguson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Burns had 14 points for Colgate (5-1, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Burns was 1 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the foul line. Jeff Woodward added 12 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-4, 2-4). Matt Faw added 20 points. Austin Butler had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Colgate defeated Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES