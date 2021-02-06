Ferguson scores 20 to carry Lipscomb over Stetson 69-61

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Romeao Ferguson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Lipscomb beat Stetson 69-61 on Saturday.

Parker Hazen had 14 points for Lipscomb (12-9, 6-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 10 points. Ahsan Asadullah had five assists.

Chase Johnston had 15 points for the Hatters (7-10, 4-6). Rob Perry added 14 points. Josh Smith had seven rebounds.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Lipscomb 73-68 on Friday.

