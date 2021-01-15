Ferguson lifts Lipscomb over North Florida 84-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Romeao Ferguson had a season-high 21 points as Lipscomb topped North Florida 84-72 on Friday night.

Parker Hazen had 17 points for Lipscomb (9-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and four assists.

Josh Endicott had 15 points for the Ospreys (3-10, 1-2). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points. Carter Hendricksen had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES