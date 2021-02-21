Fenton lifts Lehigh over Loyola (MD) 76-72

BALTIMORE (AP)Reed Fenton scored 19 points and Lehigh edged Loyola (MD) 76-72 on Sunday night.

Dominic Parolin scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and Evan Taylor scored 15 with nine boards for Lehigh (4-8, 4-8 Patriot League). Ben Li added 10 points.

Santi Aldama had 24 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks for the Greyhounds (3-8, 3-8). Kenneth Jones and Jaylin Andrews each scored 10 point.

Lehigh evened the season series against the Greyhounds with the win. Loyola beat the Mountain Hawks 75-47 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

