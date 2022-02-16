NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Matt Faw posted 13 points and nine rebounds as NJIT edged past UMass Lowell 59-55 on Wednesday night.

Souleymane Diakite had 13 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (11-13, 6-8 America East Conference). Dylan O’Hearn added 10 points and seven rebounds. Miles Coleman had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Allin Blunt had 12 points for the River Hawks (13-12, 5-8). Ayinde Hikim added 10 points. Max Brooks had 10 points. Quinton Mincey had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks this season. NJIT defeated UMass Lowell 77-72 on Jan. 6.

