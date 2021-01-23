Fausett scores 24 to lift S. Utah past Weber St. 77-72

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Maizen Fausett had a career-high 24 points as Southern Utah won its ninth consecutive home game, narrowly defeating Weber State 77-72 on Saturday.

Fausett hit 11 of 13 foul shots.

Harrison Butler had 18 points for Southern Utah (11-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Tevian Jones added 17 points. John Knight III had eight assists and six rebounds.

Isiah Brown had 26 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-4, 2-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Zahir Porter added 12 points. Dillon Jones had nine rebounds.

The Thunderbirds leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 91-67 on Thursday.

