Faulkner lifts Western Carolina over Tennessee Tech in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Mason Faulknersank a 3-pointerwith 0.6 seconds left in overtime as Western Carolina narrowly beat Tennessee Tech 76-75 on Sunday.

Faulkner hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Xavier Cork had 14 points and three blocks for Western Carolina (5-1). Travion McCray added 12 points and Tyler Harris had six points and 10 rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 20 points for the Golden Eagles (0-5). Keishawn Davidson added 18 points and Tujautae Williams had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery