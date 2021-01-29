Faulkner lifts Northern Kentucky over UIC 72-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Trevon Faulkner had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Kentucky edged past Illinois-Chicago 72-68 on Friday night.

Marques Warrick added 20 points and Bryson Langdon had 13 for Northern Kentucky (8-8, 6-5 Horizon League).

Zion Griffin had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Flames (8-6, 5-4). Michael Diggins and Maurice Commander each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

