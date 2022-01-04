Farrakhan carries E. Michigan past W. Michigan 85-79

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Noah Farrakhan scored 25 points and Eastern Michigan topped Western Michigan 85-79 on Tuesday night in its first Mid-American Conference game of the season.

The Eagles’ scheduled games against Ohio and Buffalo were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bryce McBride scored 18 points for Eastern Michigan (6-6, 1-0), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Thomas Binelli scored 11 points and Darion Spottsville scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a career-high 34 points for the Broncos (4-10, 0-3), who have now lost four games straight. Cameron Kimble scored 10 and Titus Wright grabbed 11 rebounds.

