Familiar foes UConn, Georgetown meet in season finale

After clinching the third seed in next week’s Big East tournament, UConn will get a chance to close the season on a winning note when it hosts Georgetown on Saturday in Storrs, Conn.

UConn’s first season in the Big East since 2013 has been a resounding success. The Huskies (13-6, 10-6) are coming off a 69-58 victory at Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Isaiah Whaley scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Adama Sanogo added a career-high 16 points for the Huskies, who have won three straight games and five of their past six.

“Obviously, a huge win for us, it’s a seventh road win, and I thought we responded great after they started quick,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “They really punched us in the mouth. I was so impressed by Isaiah, who was obviously MVP of the game.”

Since its 3-8 start, Georgetown (9-11, 7-8) has won six of its past nine games, including Tuesday’s 72-66 victory over Xavier. And despite enduring the worst season of his four-year tenure at his alma mater, coach Patrick Ewing is pleased to see progress.

“I do believe we’re playing our best basketball,” said Ewing, who is 58-57 at Georgetown. “Our defense is right there. And if we continue to move the ball and share the ball, our offense will be right there. We just have to continue to focus, continue to play hard, practice hard and then get ourselves ready for the next opponent.”

That next opponent is UConn, which beat the Hoyas 70-57 on Feb. 23. James Bouknight had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Huskies, and teammate R.J. Cole had 17 points, seven assists and six steals.

Led by Jamorko Pickett’s 18 points, four Hoyas scored in double figures against Xavier on Tuesday. Chudier Bile had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Qudus Wahab added 13 points and Jahvon Blair had 12.

The Huskies, who played in the American Athletic Conference the previous seven seasons, are slated to play in the Big East tournament Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. UConn originally played in the Big East from 1979-2013, and Hurley is glad his tough Huskies are back in the league.

“We practice like dogs,” he said. “Our identity is defense first, rebounding second, and let offense happen to you. We have a ton of depth. We just wear people down.”

The two teams have a long history, with Georgetown leading the series 36-31.

