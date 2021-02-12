Falden scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Radford 55-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop won its eighth consecutive road game, getting past Radford 55-47 on Friday night.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Winthrop (18-1, 15-1 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added seven rebounds.

Winthrop scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Fah’Mir Ali had 14 points for the Highlanders (13-9, 12-4). Chyree Walker added 10 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Winthrop defeated Radford 80-64 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES