Falden carries Winthrop past Charleston Southern 78-76

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Charles Falden registered 17 points as Winthrop won its ninth consecutive game to open the season, edging past Charleston Southern 78-76 on Tuesday.

Kelton Talford had 12 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (9-0, 6-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added 11 points and seven assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 33 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Sean Price added 16 points and seven rebounds. Emorie Knox had 13 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers for the season. Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern 85-69 on Monday.

