Falden carries Winthrop over Charleston Southern 85-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, beating Charleston Southern 85-69 on Monday.

Adonis Arms had 10 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (8-0, 5-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added eight rebounds and eight assists. Micheal Anumba had eight rebounds.

Emorie Knox had 15 points for the Buccaneers (1-6, 0-3). Terence Porter Jr. added 13 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES