Fairleigh Dickinson tops Sacred Heart 82-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-69 on Thursday night.

John Square Jr. had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (9-14, 8-9 Northeast Conference). Brandon Rush added 13 points. Elyjah Williams had 13 points.

Tyler Thomas had 22 points for the Pioneers (8-8, 8-7). Mike Sixsmith added 11 points. Aaron Clarke had 11 points.

