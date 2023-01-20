FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Jake Wojcik had 18 points in Fairfield’s 67-58 victory over Canisius on Friday night.

Wojcik also added five rebounds for the Stags (8-10, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Allan Jeanne-Rose recorded 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Jordan Henderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (5-13, 3-6). Tahj Staveskie added 10 points and two blocks for Canisius. Jamir Moultrie also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Fairfield visits Siena while Canisius visits Quinnipiac.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.