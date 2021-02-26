Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Middle Tennessee 67-61

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Kalu Ezikpe recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Old Dominion to a 67-61 win over Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

Malik Curry had 14 points for Old Dominion (13-6, 9-4 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter added 10 points.

Middle Tennessee scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (5-14, 3-10). Jordan Davis added 10 points.

