Eze carries Fairfield past Wagner 66-54

NEW YORK (AP)Vincent Eze tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 66-54 win over Wagner on Saturday.

Landon Taliaferro had 17 points for Fairfield (4-7). Aidas Kavaliauskas added 10 points. Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds for the visiting team.

Curtis Cobb III had 19 points for the Seahawks (3-8). Alex Morales added 11 points.

Fairfield plays Niagara on the road on Friday. Wagner plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

