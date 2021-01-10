Eytle-Rock scores 27 to lead UMBC over New Hampshire 68-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)R.J. Eytle-Rock had a season-high 27 points, inlcuding the winning basket with less than a minute to play, as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat New Hampshire 68-66 on Sunday.

Eytle-Rock drove from the right side into the lane for a floater with 58.4 seconds left to make it 68-66. The Wildcats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and UMBC missed a shot with 11 seconds left before New Hampshire’s Blondeau Tschoukuiengo missed a contested shot at the buzzer.

Keondre Kennedy had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (9-2, 5-1 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Brandon Horvath added eight rebounds. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds.

Nick Guadarrama scored a career-high 34 points for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3). Jayden Martinez added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tayler Mattos had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryland-Baltimore County defeated New Hampshire 69-54 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES