Eytle-Rock scores 23 to carry UMBC past Stony Brook 71-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)R.J. Eytle-Rock had 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Stony Brook 71-65 on Sunday.

Brandon Horvath had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (12-4, 8-3 America East Conference). Darnell Rogers added 14 points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 17 points for the Seawolves (8-9, 6-5). Mouhamadou Gueye added 17 points and eight blocks. Tykei Greene had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

