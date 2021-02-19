Eytle-Rock scores 15 to lead UMBC past Vermont 66-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)R.J. Eytle-Rock had 15 points and seven rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Vermont 66-55 on Friday.

Keondre Kennedy and Daniel Akin each had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (14-5, 10-4 America East Conference). Darnell Rogers had 10 points.

Vermont scored 20 points in the first half, a season low.

Ryan Davis had 15 points for the Catamounts (10-4, 10-4), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Mazzulla added 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Powell had seven rebounds.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Catamounts. Vermont defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 80-71 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

