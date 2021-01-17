Eytle-Rock scores 14 to carry UMBC past Hartford 57-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)R.J. Eytle-Rock registered 14 points and six rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County got past Hartford 57-49 on Sunday.

Keondre Kennedy had 10 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (10-3, 6-2 America East Conference). Dimitrije Spasojevic added 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Horvath had seven rebounds.

Hartford totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Austin Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (9-6, 6-4). Miroslav Stafl added eight rebounds.

Hartford defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 70-63 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES