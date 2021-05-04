Ex-Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith signs with Oklahoma St

NCAA Men's Basketball
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma State said Tuesday it has signed former Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith.

After a medical redshirt season at Texas Tech in 2019-20, Smith shot a team-high 60.9% from the floor this past season and ranked second with 21 blocks. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game and was a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Conference selection.

Smith joins Syracuse transfer Woody Newton as newcomers. Newton averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Orange. The 6-foot-8 guard/forward shot 46.4% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range.

