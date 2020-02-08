Closings & Delays
Evans scores 19 to carry VCU over Davidson 73-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Marcus Evans registered 19 points as VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Friday night.

De’Riante Jenkins had 15 points for VCU (17-6, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Davidson totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kellan Grady had 27 points for the Wildcats (11-11, 5-5). Hyunjung Lee scored a season-high 20 points. Luka Brajkovic had 11 points.

VCU matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. Davidson plays Fordham at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

