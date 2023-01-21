JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Ken Evans’ 18 points helped Jackson State defeat Bethune-Cookman 70-66 on Saturday night.

Evans also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (5-14, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trace Young added 13 points, going 10 for 10 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Chase Adams shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Zion Harmon led the Wildcats (6-13, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals from Marcus Garrett. In addition, Kevin Davis had nine points and nine rebounds.

