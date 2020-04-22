ETSU adds guard David Sloan as transfer from Kansas State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)East Tennessee State has signed guard David Sloan as a transfer from Kansas State.

Coach Steve Forbes on Wednesday announced the addition to the team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season.

The 6-foot Sloan spent his junior season with Kansas State, where he started nine of 32 games. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game, and had 19 games with one turnover, including seven with none.

Sloan played his first two seasons at John A. Logan College, where he played with current ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson. Sloan averaged 16.1 points and 10.2 assists as a sophomore at John A. Logan before signing with Kansas State.

This is the fifth signing for Forbes in a class that includes Jalen Johnson, Silas Adheke, Ty Brewer, Jalen Johnson and Paul Smith. ETSU was two spots out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings after clinching an NCAA Tournament berth with the Buccaneers’ 12th straight win, a victory over Wofford in the Southern Conference tourney title game.

