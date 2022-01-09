Etienne leads Texas Southern over Ark.-Pine Bluff 90-71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Office of the Inspector General report shows an Albuquerque city employee violated city policy after getting into a crash in a city vehicle and then failing to report it properly.

According to the report, it was at the intersection of Tijeras Ave. and Fifth St. where a City of Albuquerque employee, who works in the mayor's office, got into a crash in a city vehicle in September. In the report, the staffer admits they made a bad judgment call while driving and an accident report later found they were at fault for the crash.