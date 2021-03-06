Etienne carries Wichita St. past South Florida 80-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Tyson Etienne had 21 points as Wichita State extended its winning streak to seven games, topping South Florida 80-63 on Saturday.

Dexter Dennis had 14 points for Wichita State (15-4, 11-2 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added 12 points and seven rebounds. Alterique Gilbert had six assists.

Michael Durr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls (8-12, 4-10), whose losing streak reached four games. David Collins added 14 points. Xavier Castaneda had six assists.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Bulls this season. Wichita State defeated South Florida 82-77 on Dec. 22.

