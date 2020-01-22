Live Now
Etienne carries Wichita St. over South Florida 56-43

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyson Etienne registered 13 points as Wichita State topped South Florida 56-43 on Tuesday night.

Wichita State went nearly six minutes without a point to start the game, but rallied to take the halftime lead at 25-23 when Etienne made a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Dexter Dennis made a 3-pointer in transition to increase Wichita State’s lead to 46-35, and cap a 10-0 run, as USF went scoreless for seven-plus minutes.

Dennis had 12 points for Wichita State (16-3, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). The Shockers lost two games in four days last week to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll. The then-No. 16 Shockers scored a season-low 53 points Wednesday at Temple and 54 Saturday against Houston.

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls (8-11, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Ezacuras Dawson III added 10 points.

