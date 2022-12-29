NEWARK, Del. (AP)Aaron Estrada scored 31 points and Hofstra cruised to an 87-73 victory over Delaware in a Colonial Athletic Association opener on Thursday night.

Estrada shot 11 for 17 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Pride (8-6). Tyler Thomas scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Jaquan Carlos had 10 points.

Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Blue Hens (8-6) with 22 points, six assists, four steals and two blocks. Jyare Davis added 21 points and eight rebounds. L.J. Owens had 14 points.

Hofstra took the lead 16 seconds into the game and never surrendered it.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra hosts N.C. A&T, while Delaware hosts Elon.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.