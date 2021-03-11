Ertel scores 22 to lead UAB over Rice 73-60 in CUSA tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Michael Ertel had a season-high 22 points as UAB defeated Rice 73-60 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Blazers, the No. 2 seed from C-USA West, play the East’s top seed, Western Kentucky, in the semifinals Friday.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points and eight rebounds for UAB (22-6). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kassim Nicholson had nine rebounds.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (15-13). Quincy Olivari added 16 points. Chris Mullins had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES