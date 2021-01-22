Ertel scores 21 to lead UAB over Rice 78-68

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Michael Ertel had a season-high 21 points as UAB beat Rice 78-68 on Friday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 16 points and six rebounds for UAB (11-2, 4-1 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 14 points. Jalen Benjamin had 10 points.

Chris Mullins had 18 points for the Owls (10-5, 4-3). Quincy Olivari added 17 points. Mylyjael Poteat had 10 points.

