LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Trae English had 15 points in McNeese’s 69-66 win over SE Louisiana on Thursday night.

English also contributed five assists for the Cowboys (7-19, 4-9 Southland Conference). Christian Shumate added 14 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Harwin Francois finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 13 points. The Cowboys broke a nine-game losing streak.

Boogie Anderson led the Lions (14-11, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Alec Woodard added 12 points and three steals for SE Louisiana. Roger McFarlane also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. McNeese visits New Orleans while SE Louisiana hosts Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.