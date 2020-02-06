Live Now
President Trump addresses impeachment acquital
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

English carries St. Bonaventure past George Washington 72-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Jaren English had a season-high 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat George Washington 72-47 on Wednesday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Justin Winston added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 11 points and six rebounds.

George Washington totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (10-13, 4-6). Jamison Battle added 13 points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated George Washington 71-66 on Jan. 5.

Saint Bonaventure plays Duquesne on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Rhode Island at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞