Endicott lifts North Florida past Edward Waters 98-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Josh Endicott had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys rolled past NAIA member Edward Waters 98-71 on Monday night.

Emmanuel Adedoyin added 17 points for the Ospreys (2-8). Ryan Burkhardt chipped in 12, Jose Placer scored 10 and Jacob Crews had 10. Adedoyin also had seven assists.

The 98 points were a season best for North Florida, which also registered a season-high 21 assists.

Maurice Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Knowledge Darby added 11 points.

