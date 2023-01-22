FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP)Tristan Enaruna had 21 points and Cleveland State defeated Wright State 85-77 on Saturday night.

Enaruna had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (12-9, 7-3 Horizon League). Deshon Parker and Tujautae Williams finished with 15 points apiece. Parker added three steals.

The Raiders (11-10, 4-6) were by Trey Calvin with 24 points. Brandon Noel pitched in with 16 points and six rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State’s next game is Friday against Purdue Fort Wayne at home. Wright State hosts Milwaukee on Thursday.

