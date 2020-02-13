Ellison leads Hartford over Albany (NY) 66-60

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Malik Ellison recorded 18 points and 19 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 66-60 win over Albany on Wednesday night.

Moses Flowers had 14 points for Hartford (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Romain Boxus added 14 points. Hunter Marks had 12 points.

Ahmad Clark had 24 points for the Great Danes (13-12, 6-4). Malachi de Sousa added six assists. Romani Hansen had 6 points and 18 rebounds.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes for the season. Hartford defeated Albany 62-48 on Jan. 25. Hartford plays UMass Lowell at home on Saturday. Albany plays Maine on the road on Sunday.

