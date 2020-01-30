1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Ellison, Flowers lead Hartford past Binghamton 73-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Ct. (AP)Malik Ellison had 19 points and seven rebounds as Hartford defeated Binghamton 73-57 on Wednesday night.

Moses Flowers had 15 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (12-10, 5-2 America East Conference). Hunter Marks added 10 points. Traci Carter had six assists.

George Tinsley scored a season-high 25 points for the Bearcats (8-13, 2-6). Brenton Mills added 11 points. Sam Sessoms had six rebounds.

Hartford plays at Maine on Saturday. Binghamton plays at Albany on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞