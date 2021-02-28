Ellis, Dandridge carry Memphis past Cincinnati 80-74

CINCINNATI (AP)Boogie Ellis scored 17 points to lead five Memphis players in double figures as the Tigers topped Cincinnati 80-74 on Sunday.

Malcolm Dandridge and Landers Nolley II each scored 14 points for the Tigers (14-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference), who have won five in a row. Moussa Cisse scored 11 and DeAndre Williams had 10 with 10 rebounds.

Keith Williams added 19 points, six assists and three blocks for the Bearcats (9-9, 7-6). Mike Saunders Jr. had 19 points and Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points.

Cincinnati was trailing by 10 with 45 seconds left and cut the gap to 73-71 in the next half minute on a Mamoudou Diarra 3-pointer, a steal and Diarra fastbreak layup, another steal and a Williams 3.

Memphis made 7 of 8 free throws to ice the game.

