RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Dragan Elkaz had 15 points off the bench to guide UC Riverside to a 79-57 win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Elkaz hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Highlanders (15-9, 9-5 Big West Conference). Callum McRae had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Flynn Cameron added 13 points and Zyon Pullin scored 11.

Onyi Eyisi and Atin Wright scored 14 apiece to pace the Matadors (7-19, 3-12).

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Matadors for the season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Northridge 77-67 on Jan. 22.

