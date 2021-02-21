Elisias scores 20 to lead Bryant over Merrimack 76-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Hall Elisias had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-60 on Sunday.

Peter Kiss had 16 points and seven rebounds for Bryant (12-5, 8-4 Northeast Conference). Michael Green III added 14 points and Chris Childs scored 10 points.

Mykel Derring had 15 points for the Warriors (8-6, 8-6) and Ziggy Reid and Mikey Watkins each scored 12.

Bryant also beat Merrimack 60-58 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES