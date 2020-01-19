El Darwich fills stat line to send Maine past Binghamton

ORONO, Maine (AP)Sergio El Darwich scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and distributed nine assists and Maine overwhelmed Binghamton 86-63 on Sunday.

El Darwich made 4 of 3 from 3-point range while grabbing five rebounds with three steals. Andrew Fleming scored 15 shooting 7 of 10, Nedeljko Prijovic 14 and Stephane Ingo 13.

Binghamton held a brief 5-0 lead, Maine scored seven straight and never trailed again. After Javon Brown’s 3-pointer brought the Bearcats within 11-10, Maine (6-13, 2-3 America East Conference) used a 17-4 run to take control.

The Black Bears led 46-33 at intermission and then used a 12-5 run to start the second half for a 58-38 advantage. Maine now has won two straight following three consecutive defeats.

Sam Sessoms scored 21 for Binghamton (7-11, 1-4), Brown 12 and Brenton Mills 11. The Bearcats have lost three straight.

