El-Amin lifts Ball State past Central Michigan 97-91

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Ishmael El-Amin had a career-high 33 points as Ball State beat Central Michigan 97-91 on Saturday.

Jarron Coleman had 24 points and six assists for Ball State (9-11, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). Brachen Hazen added 14 points and six assists, and K.J. Walton had 11 points. El-Amin hit 9 of 10 free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Ball State, which also achieved a season-high 23 assists.

Ralph Bissainthe scored a career-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-15, 2-12), whose losing streak reached eight games. Meikkel Murray and Caleb Huffman each had 24 points.

