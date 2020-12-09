El-Amin leads Ball State past Northern Illinois 79-70 in OT

Posted:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points as Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 79-70 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The game marked the first Mid-American Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

K.J. Walton had 18 points for Ball State (2-2). Miryne Thomas added 13 points and Brachen Hazen had eight rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson had 18 points for the Huskies (0-4). Darius Beane added 18 points and Kaleb Thornton had six rebounds.

