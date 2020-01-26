Eggleston’s near double-double helps Arkansas State top Troy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Pickett had a season-high 25 points as Siena stretched its home winning streak to nine games with an 84-61 thumping of Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Pickett sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor for the Saints (9-9, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), including 4 for 6 from 3-point range. He added eight assists. Elijah Burns had 19 points and matched his season high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double. Manny Camper added 19 points and eight rebounds.