Egbuta lifts Tennessee St. past Tennessee Tech 72-67 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Emmanuel Egbuta came off the bench to tally 15 points to lift Tennessee State to a 72-67 overtime win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night. Jy’lan Washington added 11 points including a 3-pointer that tied the game 61-all as time expired in regulation to force overtime.

Egbuta’s layup midway through the extra period gave the Tigers a 67-65 edge and they never trailed after that.

Carlos Marshall Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State (14-9, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jon Brown had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 21 points and five steals for the Golden Eagles (5-18, 2-8). Hunter Vick added 15 points. Keishawn Davidson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Darius Allen, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 9 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Tennessee State matches up against Austin Peay at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech takes on UT Martin on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

