Edwards scores 25 to lead UTEP over Middle Tennessee 60-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Daryl Edwards had 25 points as UTEP narrowly defeated Middle Tennessee 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Souley Boum had 13 points and seven rebounds for UTEP (16-14, 7-10 Conference USA). Bryson Williams added eight rebounds.

C.J. Jones had 22 points for the Blue Raiders (7-23, 3-14). Reggie Scurry added 17 points. Jayce Johnson had eight rebounds.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. UTEP defeated Middle Tennessee 67-66 on Jan. 30. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Rice on the road on Saturday. Middle Tennessee finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞