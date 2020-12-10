Edwards lifts Valparaiso past SIU-Edwardsville 80-58

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Sheldon Edwards had 20 points as Valparaiso rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-58 on Wednesday night.

Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points for Valparaiso (2-3). Eron Gordon added 10 points and Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

Sidney Wilson had 16 points and three blocks for the Cougars (2-4). Mike Adewunmi added 11 points and Shamar Wright had six rebounds.

