Edler-Davis scores 22, CSU Bakersfield beats Hawaii 83-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP)Justin Edler-Davis had 22 points and seven rebounds to help CSU Bakersfield beat Hawaii 83-72 on Saturday night for the Roadrunners’ fifth win in a row.

Edler-Davis made 7 of 11 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Taze Moore added 16 points and Shaun Williams and Shawn Stith scored 11 apiece for Bakersfield (9-4, 5-1 Big West).

Justin Webster led Hawaii (3-3, 1-3) with 23 points and James Jean-Marie scored 14.

CSUB also beat the Rainbow Warriors 60-55 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES