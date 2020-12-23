Edert, Drame lead St Peter’s past St Francis (NY) 70-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP)Doug Edert and Fousseyni Drame scored 18 points apiece as St. Peter’s topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 70-64 on Wednesday.

KC Ndefo added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for St. Peter’s (6-3). Edert made 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Drame also had nine rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 17 points for the Terriers (2-3). Travis Atson added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Rob Higgins had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

