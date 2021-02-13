Eaton scores 23 to lift Arkansas St. over UALR 67-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Marquis Eaton had 23 points as Arkansas State narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-65 on Saturday.

Christian Willis had 12 points for Arkansas State (10-9, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Antwon Jackson added seven rebounds.

Nikola Maric had 16 points for the Trojans (10-11, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. CJ White added 15 points. Marko Lukic had 14 points.

The Red Wolves improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Arkansas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 73-62 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES